Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 4, 2017
1. Demi Lovato
Not sure how to get away with wearing that sparkly holiday dress again? Demi Lovato showed us how it's done during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball. Turn the perfect party number into a fun layering piece. Here, Lovato mastered the fashion trick in a Frolov design with pants, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and gold hoop earrings.
December 4, 2017
2. Zendaya
Nope, Zendaya's winning style never takes a day off. For the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards, the actress-slash-singer-slash-designer smoldered in an ombré Elie Saab dress with dramatic sleeves and classic black heels by Loriblu ($448; loriblu.com).
December 4, 2017
3. Kerry Washington
Forget winter. Kerry Washington is killing it this season in the prettiest, little floral dresses. This Giambattista Valli number looks amazing paired with Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels, Neil Lane earrings, and a Movado watch.
December 4, 2017
4. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez kept the floral trend going, but kept warm in a long-sleeve dress. Get into the red heels, which are a perfect match for that bold lip.
December 4, 2017
5. Emily Ratajkowski
Emilly Ratajkowski proved that the yellow trend is still going strong with a plaid jumpsuit and mini bag. White heels pumped up the wow factor on this retro-inspired look.
