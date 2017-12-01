Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 1, 2017
1. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez shut down the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music event, wearing head-to-toe Versace. How hot are those laser-cut leather pants, that sultry bustier, and that western-inspired belt?
December 1, 2017
2. Ciara
Ciara also stunned at the same event in show-stopping leather bottoms. But it was the asymmetric white top that really took her custom Vera Wang outfit to the next level.
December 1, 2017
3. Meghan Markle
December 1, 2017
4. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union attended a dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Chicago wearing a metallic look that is holiday perfection. She added a stark, white blazer and purse for a stylish contrast.
December 1, 2017
5. Ashley Graham
When you're Ashley Graham, you don't need a shirt to win best-dressed. The model kept promoting her new bra collection in a strappy design ($64; asos.com) paired with a maxi skirt and a sharp blazer.
