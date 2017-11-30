Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 30, 2017
1. Victoria Beckham
Leave it to Victoria Beckham to consistently be a source of fashion inspiration. While out and about in London, Beckham showed us how to elevate black pants and a T-shirt, which you probably already own. Just throw on a tuxedo-inspired jacket, grab a red clutch ($1,365; victoriabeckham.com), and step into sparkly pumps ($695; victoriabeckham.com).
November 30, 2017
2. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham kept things just as festive with a velvet skirt, but increased the wow factor with a sheer turtleneck that showed off her bra ($70; macys.com) during her lingerie collection launch at Macy's.
November 30, 2017
3. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culp strikes again. This time, she served up a sexy, cool outfit featuring the popular Gucci Coco Capitán logo T-shirt ($550; gucci.com). Black skinny jeans, leather boots, a chic cap, and red purse pulled the entire look together.
November 30, 2017
4. Janelle Monáe
During the Alvin Ailey Opening Night Gala Honoring Debra L. Lee, Janelle Monáe served up a chic runway look from Thom Browne's Spring 2018 collection. And we're obsessed.
November 30, 2017
5. Cardi B
Cardi B looked undeniably elegant in a Mark Fast dress with feather embellishments at the 2017 MOBO Awards. Those classic, black pumps sealed the deal on her flawlessly styled look.
