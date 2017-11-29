There's no such thing as off duty when it comes to Elsa Hosk. She's always working it. During her latest street-style sighting, she hit the New York City streets in a plunging Redemption dress layered under a cozy Sportmax coat ($2,390; matchesfashion.com). And those red Fendi boots ($1,350; farfetch.com) took the entire look to the next level.