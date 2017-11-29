Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 29, 2017
1. Bella Hadid
For the viewing of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid shut things down in a body-hugging dress inspired by lingerie. When you're wearing a show-stopping number like this, there's no need to add busy accessories. So Hadid kept things chill with delicate jewels and dainty black heels.
November 29, 2017
2. Elsa Hosk
There's no such thing as off duty when it comes to Elsa Hosk. She's always working it. During her latest street-style sighting, she hit the New York City streets in a plunging Redemption dress layered under a cozy Sportmax coat ($2,390; matchesfashion.com). And those red Fendi boots ($1,350; farfetch.com) took the entire look to the next level.
November 29, 2017
3. Ruby Rose
We love seeing Ruby Rose glam things up. For the Australia premiere of Pitch Perfect 3, Rose showed off her tattoos in a Rubin Singer strapless gown, sky-high heels, and blinding diamonds.
November 29, 2017
5. Hailey Baldwin
At the Footwear News Achievement Awards, Hailey Baldwin served up a fashion-forward moment in a Fendi dress from the Resort 2018 collection. Those beige boots were the perfect choice for amplifying the cool-girl factor.
