Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 28, 2017
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton stepped out on a cool London morning wearing an elegant Kate Spade dress that hasn't even dropped in stores yet. The long-sleeve design is perfect for keeping arms warm and the burgundy lines add a subtle pop of color that matches her Gianvito Rossi pumps.
-
November 28, 2017
2. Margot Robbie
During the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards, Margot Robbie gave us goosebumps in this gorgeous Saint Laurent dress. The jewel-tone number is absolutely stunning. And how cute is that tiny box bag?
-
November 28, 2017
3. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Karadashian doesn't care how warm it is in Los Angeles. Winter is here, so the oldest Kardashian sister dressed for the season in leather separates elevated with undeniably cool color-block details.
-
November 28, 2017
4. Nicole Kidman
Can we please take a moment to acknowledge how flawless Nicole Kidman looks? This dazzling Altuzarra dress looks like it was made for her. The best part: Those Chloe Gosselin shoes are 60 percent off at Farfetch.
-
November 28, 2017
5. Irene Kim
It girl Irene Kim gave us a lesson in layering with not one, but two Max Mara coats. Now that's how you bring it on a red carpet.
