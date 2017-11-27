Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 27, 2017
1. Olivia Culpo
If you want to score extra points on Instagram, follow Olivia Culpo's lead. The street-style winner stunned in winter's hottest color: red. You'll get bonus points for throwing in trendy accessories—like bold gloves, a fanny pack, driving cap, and white boots.
-
November 27, 2017
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton is a huge fan of Jenny Packham, and we can see why. The elegant designs always look amazing on the Duchess of Cambridge, especially this light blue creation.
-
November 27, 2017
3. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian is the queen of cool-girl style. And her latest look proves that less is always more with a cropped white T-shirt, I am Gia pants ($84; iamgia.com), white mules, and narrow sunglasses.
-
November 27, 2017
4. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham shut things down at the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant in a body-hugging dress by Michael Costello. Zoom in on those gorgeous Bulgari Jewels and those sparkling heels.
-
November 27, 2017
5. Kat Graham
Kat Graham gave us a lesson in stylishly dressing for work when it's freezing outside. The actress wrapped up in a chic Max Mara coat paired with a matching skirt, turtleneck, and coordinating Dries Van Noten bag.
November 27, 20171 of 5
Olivia Culpo
If you want to score extra points on Instagram, follow Olivia Culpo's lead. The street-style winner stunned in winter's hottest color: red. You'll get bonus points for throwing in trendy accessories—like bold gloves, a fanny pack, driving cap, and white boots.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM