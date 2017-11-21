Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 21, 2017
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stepped out in chilly NYC wearing a leg-baring shift dress. But she kept her arms warm with a matching coat and coordinated the navy lapel with a pair of pointed-toe pumps.
-
November 21, 2017
2. Bella Hadid
The Victoria's Secret models did not come to play for the VSFS after party. Bella Hadid led the gang in a custom gown her stylist Elizabeth Sulcer created with Alexandre Vauthier.
-
November 21, 2017
3. Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk showed us the art of mixing highs with lows. For the VSFS after party, the model paired a sexy two-piece by Fannie Schiavoni with $50 pumps from PrettyLittleThing.
-
November 21, 2017
4. Kendall Jenner
Back in Los Angeles, Kendall Jenner kept things super chill, but still served major style in an all-white look. Get into those scrunchy white boots and that metallic jacket.
-
November 21, 2017
5. Zuri Tibby
And Zuri Tibby shut things down in a sheer two piece accented with with feather embellishments. Take a closer look at the patchwork on those pants.
November 21, 20171 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stepped out in chilly NYC wearing a leg-baring shift dress. But she kept her arms warm with a matching coat and coordinated the navy lapel with a pair of pointed-toe pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM