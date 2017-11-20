Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 20, 2017
1. Jessica Alba
Over the weekend, Jessica Alba flaunted her growing baby bump while wearing a floral dress. The expectant mother also showed off a hint of skin with sheer details, but she was able to keep warm thanks to a cozy coat and leather boots.
November 20, 2017
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross shut down the American Music Awards with several outfit changes. But this Balmain look still has our hearts skipping beats.
November 20, 2017
3. Bella Hadid
Over in China, Bella Hadid kept things casual (yet very cool) with a black outfit uplifted with a plaid jacket, combat boots, and orange sunglasses.
November 20, 2017
4. Issa Rae
Issa Rae completely wowed at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. This black and white Christopher Kane dress ($1,195; modaoperandi.com) fits her like a glove, and those Saint Laurent heels ($532; neimanmarcus.com) were a perfect match.
