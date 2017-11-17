Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 17, 2017
1. Jennifer Lopez
Nobody can rock a cutout dress like Jennifer Lopez. And she completely killed it in this sexy Balmain creation.
November 17, 2017
2. Gabrielle Union
Queen of street style, Gabrielle Union, worked a perfect-for-fall look, wearing a Dorothee Schumacher Marigold Turtleneck Sweater ($551; farfetch.com) paired with plaid trousers by PT Pantaloni Torino, killer Aquatalia boots, retro sunglasses, and a chic beret.
November 17, 2017
3. Kim Kardashian West
During Serena Williams's wedding, Kim Kardashian showed us how less is always more in a chic black dress paired with elegant, strappy heels.
November 17, 2017
4. Naomie Harris
Before the Swarovski star was placed on top of the Rockefeller Christmas tree, Naomie Harris posed in a beautiful Emilia Wickstead dress. Take a closer look at those blinding jewels from Jason Wu's Atelier Swarovski Mosaic Collection.
November 17, 2017
5. Naomi Watts
At the 2017 Guggenheim International Gala, Naomi Watts served up an elegant look in a Christian Dior dress equipped with romantic sheer details.
