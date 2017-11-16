Leave it to Gigi Hadid to show us how to elevate comfortable flats. The trick is to look for options in feminine hues, and you'll get bonus points for styles with embroidery, patches, or fur trimming. Hadid paired her peach Stuart Weitzman loafers ($498; stuartweitzman.com) with an easy maxi skirt by Adam Selman, which was cinched with a leather belt.