Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 16, 2017
1. Gigi Hadid
Leave it to Gigi Hadid to show us how to elevate comfortable flats. The trick is to look for options in feminine hues, and you'll get bonus points for styles with embroidery, patches, or fur trimming. Hadid paired her peach Stuart Weitzman loafers ($498; stuartweitzman.com) with an easy maxi skirt by Adam Selman, which was cinched with a leather belt.
-
November 16, 2017
2. Issa Rae
At the Hollywood Foreign Press Association And InStyle's celebration of the 75th Anniversary Of The Golden Globe Awards, Issa Rae made heads turn in a gorgeous Brandon Maxwell gown.
-
November 16, 2017
3. Kate Bosworth
And Kate Bosworth also wowed at the same event in a romantic dress by Antonio Marras, pointed-toe pumps, and a fancy minaudiere.
-
November 16, 2017
4. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo was styled to perfection in a Monique Lhuillier gown. How cute is her golden clutch?
-
November 16, 2017
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Sometimes, all you need is a great jacket. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her legs in a plaid blazer dress by Attico and added a bit of personality with purple pumps.
