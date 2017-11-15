Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 15, 2017
1. Kate Middleton
Leave it to Kate Middleton to show us exactly how to style a timeless outfit that we can wear on repeat. Master winter dressing like the Duchess of Cambridge with a cream coat (try Middleton's design by Goat), a black dress, matching tights, and suede boots.
November 15, 2017
2. Ashley Graham
Who says an all-black outfit has to be boring? Ashley Graham made the neutral color look exciting by mixing fabrics from Markarian Collection. Take a patent leather skirt, pair it with a slinky blouse, add a furry jacket, and you've got a winning outfit.
November 15, 2017
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid made model-off-duty dressing look cooler than ever with sweatpants, a casual top, and a $60 H&M jacket.
November 15, 2017
4. Solange
Solange always serves up futuristic style that never disappoints. Get into this couture Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble she completely nailed.
November 15, 2017
5. Darby Stanchfield
Darby Stanchfield always gets it right. Her Yanina Couture dress looks perfect next to those Longchamp boots.
