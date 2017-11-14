Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 14, 2017
1. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid showed us the 2017 way to wear a strapless top. Pair it with an elegant pant suit for an instantly regal look. Don't forget to add major sparkle with blinding jewels.
-
November 14, 2017
2. Gigi Hadid
Not even a little bit of rain could throw Gigi Hadid off of her style game. The model looked pretty in pink, wearing a Nina Ricci look. How cute are those dainty kitten heels?
-
November 14, 2017
3. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union proved that you don't have to wait until the sun sets to whip out the sequins. The actress paired sparkly pants with a crisp white shirt and tossed a fun coat over her shoulders.
-
November 14, 2017
4. Gal Gadot
During the Los Angeles premiere of Justice League, Gal Gadot showed up looking like a glamorous superhero in a gold Altuzarra gown.
-
November 14, 2017
5. Amber Heard
Amber Heard shut down the red carpet in a thigh-high slit gown by Atelier Versace. And we can't forget to mention those Christian Louboutin pumps, which were a perfect match.
