Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 13, 2017
1. Demi Lovato
For the MTV European Music Awards, Lovato left her shirt at home and showed us how to turn a menswear-inspired suit by Styland into a sultry outfit. For the smoking hot look, she kept accessories simple and went with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Messika jewels.
-
November 13, 2017
2. Zendaya
The queen of keeping us on our toes, took us back in time with a ladylike Prada ensemble equipped with sparkly embellishments and flirty feathers.
-
November 13, 2017
3. Kristen Stewart
Stewart made heads turn in a Julien Macdonald dress ($8,658; luisaviaroma.com), which was covered in peak-a-boo slits. Get into Stewart's matching eyeshadow and her translucent heels.
-
November 13, 2017
4. Kelly Rowland
At the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala, Kelly Rowland looked angelic in a white gown accented with ruffles around the neck and sleeves. Take a closer look at those jaw-dropping earrings!
-
November 13, 2017
5. Chrissy Teigen
And Teigen hit up the same Gala looking ready to twirl in a magical Christos Costarellos gown.
