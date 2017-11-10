Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 10, 2017
1. MANDY MOORE
We’re obsessed with Mandy Moore’s look at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards. The This Is Us star wore a head-turning gown by Johanna Ortiz featuring asymmetrically cut ruffled tiers and a plunging neckline. Moore kept the rest of her look simple, going for just an elegant clutch and teardrop earrings in a matching red hue.
November 10, 2017
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross also attended the Patron of the Artists Awards in an impossibly chic look. The actress arrived in a full-length black dress with opulently embroidered satin sleeves, a whimsical evening bag, and red stilettos for a pop of color.
November 10, 2017
3. Ajak Deng
Ajak Deng gave us major fall fashion inspo when she attended Bottega Veneta’s The Hand of the Artisan cocktail dinner in the coat of our dreams. The model styled it perfe
November 10, 2017
4. Kat Graham
Kat Graham turned up the heat at the Patron of the Artists Awards, donning an off-the-shoulder, pajama-inspired Monse gown. A pair of ankle strap pumps was all she needed to complete the look.
November 10, 2017
5. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated the launch of Words with Friends 2 in this ultra-chic ensemble: a low-key button up blouse teamed with high-shine patent leather cropped trousers, strappy sandals, and a Y-necklace.
