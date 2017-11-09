Carrie Underwood had heads turning on the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards red carpet when she arrived in a body-skimming gown complete with a plunging neckline, an off-the-shoulder silhouette, and ruffles galore. The singer topped off her look with all the jewels: glimmering sapphire and diamond earrings by Butani, a Hearts on Fire diamond ring, and an Anabela Chan sapphire ring.