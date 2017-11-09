Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 9, 2017
1. Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood had heads turning on the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards red carpet when she arrived in a body-skimming gown complete with a plunging neckline, an off-the-shoulder silhouette, and ruffles galore. The singer topped off her look with all the jewels: glimmering sapphire and diamond earrings by Butani, a Hearts on Fire diamond ring, and an Anabela Chan sapphire ring.
November 9, 2017
2. RUBY ROSE
Ruby Rose radiated (quite literally) at the CMAs in an allover metallic gown by August Getty Atelier. The actress went sans jewelry, keeping the focus all on the dress.
November 9, 2017
3. KELSEA BALLERINI
Kelsea Ballerini also stunned at the CMAs. The singer arrived in a jaw-dropping custom Michael Kors gown with gold floral embellishments. David Yurman jewelry and a matching gold floral hairpiece completed the look.
November 9, 2017
4. YARA SHAHIDI
Yara Shahidi gave us major street style inspo with this look: a strapless gray mini dress layered over billowing black pants for a full monochromatic look. The Grown-ish star topped off her look with a delicate ring and an asymmetrical earring.
November 9, 2017
5. ZOEY DEUTCH
Zoey Deutch caught onto the maximalist trend by going for an allover print dress, featuring semi sheer lace trim, a high collar, and an unexpected cutout. A pair of classic pumps and delicate jewelry balanced out the look.
