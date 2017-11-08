Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 8, 2017
1. GIGI HADID
Excuse us while we scream. Gigi Hadid celebrated her collaboration with Maybelline in the chicest all yellow everything look. The model flaunted her mile-long legs in a sequin mini paired with an oversized coat in matching yellow. A pair of glitter pumps completed the head-turning look.
-
November 8, 2017
2. KATE BOSWORTH
Kate Bosworth caught onto the yellow trend by going for a pair of bright high-rise trousers. She offset hers with a pastel pink blazer and a whimsically beaded white tee. Metallic stilettos and a matching clutch topped off her look.
-
November 8, 2017
3. ALEXA CHUNG
We can’t get over Alexa Chung’s take on the floral dress. The Brit style icon went for a semi sheer frock with asymmetrical sleeves, frills galore, and her initial embroidered on the side. Chung accessorized with a pair of high-shine leather boots and a metal chain bag for that added touch of edge.
-
November 8, 2017
4. JOURDAN DUNN
Jourdan Dunn vamped up the classic LBD by going for a semi sheer mini complete with a draping necktie. A fur stole, matching polka dot pumps, and a bold lip completed her look.
-
November 8, 2017
5. ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads when she arrived to the OMEGA Aqua Terra Collection celebration, wearing a stunning asymmetrical-sleeve gown. The Victoria’s Secret Angel went minimalist with her accessories, opting for just an elegant OMEGA watch.
November 8, 20171 of 5
GIGI HADID
Excuse us while we scream. Gigi Hadid celebrated her collaboration with Maybelline in the chicest all yellow everything look. The model flaunted her mile-long legs in a sequin mini paired with an oversized coat in matching yellow. A pair of glitter pumps completed the head-turning look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM