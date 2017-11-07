Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 7, 2017
1. ASHLEY GRAHAM
We’re freaking out at least a little bit over Ashley Graham’s look. The model showed off her stunning figure in a body-skimming white Victor Glemaud gown with shoulder cutouts. Metallic sandals, a hard case clutch and oversized hoop earrings kept her look clean, simple, and glamorous.
November 7, 2017
2. MARTHA HUNT
Martha Hunt also stunned in white. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took the plunge in a Cushnie et Ochs mini, completing the look with minimalist strappy heels and oversized statement earrings.
November 7, 2017
3. LAIS RIBEIRO
Lais Ribeiro caught onto the sexy suit trend by going for one with flared pant legs and a sleek belt detail. The VS Angel kept it modern with a geometric clutch and metallic jewelry.
November 7, 2017
4. seolhyun
Seolhyun of the South Korean girl group AOA showed us her take on the athleisure trend while at Valentino’s VLTN pop-up store opening. The singer sported an all green and white look consisting of a zip-up track dress and ultra-chic sandals with—yes—socks.
November 7, 2017
5. Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill turned heads in a shimmering metallic Prabal Gurung gown, featuring a side cutout and button detailing. The VS Angel teamed her look with a pair of strappy heels and matching silver statement earrings and clutch.
