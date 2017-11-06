Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 6, 2017
1. Gigi Hadid
While celebrating the launch of her makeup collab with Maybelline, Gigi Hadid showed up sans pants, and it worked. The top model showed off her enviable legs in a mini blazer dress (effortlessly slung off one shoulder, BTW) and dazzling Rene Caovilla pumps complete with mink trim. A pair of sleek silver hoops topped off her look.
November 6, 2017
2. Dakota Johnson
We can’t get over Dakota Johnson at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film gala. The actress piled on the glamour with this crystal-emblazoned gown, featuring heavily decorated shoulders and a plunging neckline. Shimmering rings and drop earrings completed the look.
November 6, 2017
3. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads when she arrived at the premiere of Daddy’s Home 2, wearing a gorgeous floor-length gown adorned with whimsical appliqué. The Victoria’s Secret Angel kept her look clean and simple by completing it with just a pair of glimmering earrings and a bold red lip.
November 6, 2017
4. Ksenija Lukich
Ksenija Lukich wore the chicest look to the Melbourne Cup Carnival: a mini blazer dress teamed with a pair of intricately beaded knee-high boots, an edgy studded bag, and a black wide brim hat.
November 6, 2017
5. Kate Mara
At the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Kate Mara revamped the classic suit by going for one rendered in high-shine metallic brocade. The actress kept it cool and simple by accessorizing with strappy silver sandals and a clutch to match.
