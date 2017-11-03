Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 3, 2017
1. KATE HUDSON
Stepping out into the New York City chill, Kate Hudson wore all. Plaid. Everything. (And we’re obsessed.) Hudson paired a frayed hem top with matching high-rise trousers, a bright red belt, and towering platform heels.
-
November 3, 2017
2. KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
We’re loving Kourtney Kardashian’s casual night out look. Kardashian kept it simple but chic, opting out of jewelry and just going for a pair of extra-long trousers with white contrast stitching and an itty-bitty long-sleeve top.
-
November 3, 2017
3. JASMINE TOOKES
Jasmine Tookes turned heads at the #REVOLVEawards when she arrived, donning a glimmering black and gold sequin two-piece. The model styled her look with matching gold jewelry and minimalist heels.
-
November 3, 2017
4. HAILEY BALDWIN
Hailey Baldwin also turned up the heat at the #REVOLVEawards. The model wore an off-the-shoulder minidress (emphasis on mini) complete with a ‘90s feather trim. Baldwin added a bit of edge to the feminine frock by styling it with layers of mixed metal jewelry and strappy sky-high heels.
-
November 3, 2017
5. CAMILLA BELLE
We can’t get enough of Camilla Belle in this look. The actress and fashion It girl wore a navy blue gown with sleek braided detailing, decorative heels, a delicate watch, and glimmering statement jewelry to top it all off.
