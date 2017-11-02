Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 2, 2017
1. MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
Millie Bobby Brown is really out there claiming her throne as the most stylish 13-year-old. Let this look be proof: a muted paisley print jacket with a matching miniskirt, a sleek black turtleneck, extreme cat-eye sunglasses, and heeled sock booties for a polished yet edgy look.
-
November 2, 2017
2. AIMEE SONG
Aimee Song made a spring dress work for fall by styling her body-skimming pink mini with a maroon coat overtop and decorative ankle booties. The Song of Style fashion blogger topped off the look with a choker necklace.
-
November 2, 2017
3. JOAN SMALLS
Joan Smalls showed off her supermodel bod in this all-sequin-everything look: an open front gown paired with a matching bra top and styled to perfection with minimalist sandals, a simple choker necklace, and glimmering statement earrings.
-
November 2, 2017
4. MARY J. BLIGE
Mary J. Blige had jaws dropping at the PORTER hosted Incredible Women Gala in Association with Estee Lauder. Blige kept it regal in an elegant white gown, featuring an architectural silhouette, and shimmering jewelry.
-
November 2, 2017
5. KARLIE KLOSS
Karlie Kloss amped up the classic tuxedo silhouette by going for a sequin blazer, tailored trousers with asymmetrical hems, and (most notably) a sexy bustier top. The supermodel accessorized with classic stilettos featuring gold-dipped heels and a gleaming gold clutch to match.
