Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 1, 2017
1. Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown is back with yet another incredible look—and TBH, we’re not even surprised anymore. The Stranger Things star (and certified fashion darling) kept it cool in this peach ensemble: a velvet crop top paired with high-rise trousers, a sequin bomber jacket, and a pair of charming glittery heels.
-
November 1, 2017
2. Georgie Fowler
Georgia Fowler channeled major ‘90s vibes for this travel outfit: a cropped moto jacket layered over a black turtleneck, extra high-rise jeans (with a super loose fit), and white sneakers.
-
November 1, 2017
3. Sienna Miller
We’re taking notes on Sienna Miller’s perfect fall outfit. While out and about in New York City, she kept it comfy and casual by teaming her loose-fit trousers and sweater combo with an oversized camel coat and off-duty sneakers. Classic black accessories, such as bold sunglasses and a leather carryall, kept the look clean and minimalist.
-
November 1, 2017
4. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence caught onto this major ‘70s trend while out in Los Angeles. The actress styled her off-duty denim with a crop top, a plush velvet blazer, strappy sandals, and a fringe bag with a whimsical leather strap. Oh, and let’s not forget the retro sunglasses.
-
November 1, 2017
5. Erin Holland
Erin Holland wore the chicest minidress to the Sunglass Hut summer launch party in Australia. Holland styled her off-the-shoulder dress with a perfectly matching teal clutch and strappy white heels for an added feminine touch.
