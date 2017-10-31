Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 31, 2017
1. OLIVIA CULPO
While out and about in Los Angeles, California, Olivia Culpo showed off her covetable street style by donning a khaki cashmere sweater and—what’s that? Matching joggers? Culpo completed the low-key look with clean, white accessories: a structured handbag and stiletto heels.
-
October 31, 2017
2. MILA KUNIS
Mila Kunis showed up to the premiere of A Bad Moms Christmas in a seriously stunning black gown featuring a sky-high slit and embellished trim for that added bit of edge. She went sans accessories, opting for just a pair of classic Louboutins.
-
October 31, 2017
3. KATE BOSWORTH
Kate Bosworth arrived to the premiere of her latest series The Long Road Home, looking like a true daydream. The actress donned a pink tulle Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with shimmering red sequin leaves. A pair of gold metallic heels by Sarah Flint completed the stunning look.
-
October 31, 2017
4. NICOLE SCHERZINGER
At the 2017 Pride of Britain Awards, Nicole Scherzinger turned heads in an intricately beaded gown with a whimsical, contrasting black detail on her waist. Scherzinger topped off her look with layers of silver metal jewelry.
-
October 31, 2017
5. QUEEN LETIZIA OF SPAIN
While at the 29th Rey Jaime I Awards, Queen Letizia of Spain dressed up her classic bouclé dress with unexpected accessories that actually worked: a wide silver metallic belt and matching stiletto pumps.
