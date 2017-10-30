Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 30, 2017
1. MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
Millie Bobby Brown is here with yet another stunning look. The Stranger Things star and fashion darling visited Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood, wearing a Millennial pink shirtdress with a monochromatic bet detailing, metallic sandals, and a pair of vibrant pink sunglasses.
-
October 30, 2017
2. jaime king
Jaime King demoed how to dress down a sexy lace gown when she arrived to the Cybex by Jeremy Scott Cherub Halloween launch celebration. The actress paired her semi-sheer dress with a pair of boyish oxford flats and kept the accessories at a minimum, going for just a pair of oversized sunnies for a minimalist look.
-
October 30, 2017
3. ZOEY DEUTCH
Zoey Deutch attended the screening of Molly’s Game at the 20th Anniversary SCAD Savannah Film Festival, wearing the chicest LBD with a crystal-embellished collar and a pair of satin and crystal peep toe heels.
-
October 30, 2017
4. VANESSA HUDGENS
Vanessa Hudgens was spotted out in New York City, wearing the ultimate fall ensemble of our dreams: an oversized sweater teamed with distressed denim, a cozy scarf (slung over just one shoulder), a charming beret, and matching black heeled booties.
-
October 30, 2017
5. LIU WEN
Liu Wen showed us how to dress up denim while at the Razzle Dazzle event in Shanghai. The supermodel styled her raw hem skinnies with a simple white tee, an oversized velvet blazer, and bright red pumps for a pop of color.
