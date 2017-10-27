Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 27, 2017
1. ZENDAYA
Zendaya STRIKES AGAIN with the jaw-dropping fashion—this time at the Volez, Vogez, Voyagez event by Louis Vuitton. The actress stunned in this daring (and super-chic) ensemble: a flouncy Renaissance blouse with a vest over top, the tiniest leather skirt layered over—yes—shorts, sheer black tights, and classic pumps to pull it all together.
October 27, 2017
2. NATALIA DYER
SOS, we can’t get over Natalia Dyer in this look. The Stranger Things star looked simply angelic at the series’s Season 2 premiere, wearing a white and blush lace gown with frills galore. The actress kept the look light and simple, going for just a glimmering ring and matching earrings—both by Irene Neuwirth.
October 27, 2017
3. ALICIA VIKANDER
Alicia Vikander also attended the Louis Vuitton event, arriving in a stunning coat with intricate floral embroidery, classic black skinny jeans, strappy sandals, and a box-shaped bag.
October 27, 2017
4. RITA ORA
Rita Ora might be wearing the 2017 version of butterfly clips. While out in London, the singer donned a navy blue ensemble complete with glitter contrast trim, matching extra-long earrings, layers of glimmering bracelets, minimalist sandals, and charming hair clips—by Chanel, of course.
October 27, 2017
5. OLIVIA PALERMO
Olivia Palermo never fails to give us style inspo. The style star showed us how to style our furry coats this season by going for a blush pink one with extra volume and teaming it with velvet crop flares, a patchwork blouse, and matching pink mules.
