October 26, 2017
1. Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown out Millie Bobby Browned herself when she showed up looking like the ultimate cool kid in a breezy halter-neck slip dress, oversized rockstar shades, a micro handbag, and high-shine patent leather boots for that added bit of edge.
October 26, 2017
2. Zendaya
Zendaya—yet again—gave us major style inspo with this look: an ultra-feminine top (featuring drills galore) paired with super high-rise plaid trousers and finished with green heels.
October 26, 2017
3. Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber managed to make a spring dress work in late October. The model went sans jewelry, styling her plaid number with with just a pair of sky-high white heels and a bright red mini clutch.
October 26, 2017
4. Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed is here with the pantsuit of our dreams. The actress donned a stunning red ensemble (minus the shirt) and minimalist accessories, such as simple straps heels and crisp white clutch.
October 26, 2017
5. Nadine Coyle
Nadine Coyle was spotted in London making pajamas work. Coyle kept it fun and whimsical by styling her matching set with a pair of bright fuchsia stilettos adorned with bows on the back.
