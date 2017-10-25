Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 25, 2017
1. ZENDAYA
Zendaya attended SCREAM presented by the estate of Michael Jackson and Sony Music Entertainment, wearing the chicest jumpsuit: a moto-inspired khaki silhouette with silver hardware and a cropped hem. Layers of delicate jewelry by John Hardy and a pair of classic pumps kept the look cool and feminine.
October 25, 2017
2. SHANTEL VANSANTEN
Shantel VanSanten also wore a monochromatic look—this time, to the opening of Platt Boutique Jewelry and the Kit Vintage. The actress wore a plunging baby blue suit jacket—sans shirt—paired with matching trousers, a micro handbag, metallic sandals, and a shimmering beaded belt to pull it all together.
October 25, 2017
3. NEELAM GILL
Neelam Gill hopped on the monochromatic trend when she stepped out in this black and white ensemble: a strapless top with black contrast buttons, a pair of matching flared trousers, sharp stilettos, and a metallic clutch for that added bit of edge.
October 25, 2017
4. LILY-ROSE DEPP
Lily-Rose Depp amped up the classic LBD by going for a slinky one with allover sparkles. Depp kept the rest of the look simple, styling the dress to perfection with just a pair of minimalist sandals and glimmering statement earrings.
October 25, 2017
5. JULIANNE MOORE
Julianne Moore also donned a shimmering little black dress but with voluminous sleeves for that added touch of drama. She toned down the rest of the look, wearing simple strappy heels and dazzling earrings by John Hardy.
