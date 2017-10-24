Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 24, 2017
1. DEMI LOVATO
Demi Lovato attended the 3rd annual InStyle Awards, channeling the early aughts in this all lilac everything look: a sexy Alice + Olivia slip dress featuring a sky-high slit and ruched detailing, a matching punk-reminiscent belt, celestial Gilan earrings and Joelle ear cuffs, and a pair of glitter stilettos.
-
October 24, 2017
2. SELENA GOMEZ
Selena Gomez gave the classic LBD look an unexpected twist by going for one with an asymmetrical hem, minimalist straps, and a figure-flattering ruched detailing. She paired the Jacquemus dress with covetable yellow accessories: strappy whimsical sandals, statement rings, and chunky hoops.
-
October 24, 2017
3. ZENDAYA
Zendaya also attended the InStyle Awards, looking like an absolute dream. The actress donned a gorgeous gown made up of tiers of rainbow tulle and a couple ribbons of glitter. A pair of bright red Casadei sandals and an assortment of colorful gemstone rings pulled the Technicolor look together.
-
October 24, 2017
4. KATE BOSWORTH
Kate Bosworth’s dress at the InStyle Awards was practically made for the KiraKira+ sparkle app. The actress piled on the drama with an allover gold-green sequin gown featuring sharp shoulders, a thigh-high slit, and even a blue flower pinned to her collar. Bosworth completed the ultra-glam look with a neutral clutch, strappy heels, and diamond earrings.
-
October 24, 2017
5. Alina Baikova
Alina Baikova attended the 2017 Angel Ball in this ultra-chic ensemble: a liquid metallic suit rendered in a sultry deep rouge, a bright red clutch, and strappy sandals to match.
October 24, 20171 of 5
DEMI LOVATO
Demi Lovato attended the 3rd annual InStyle Awards, channeling the early aughts in this all lilac everything look: a sexy Alice + Olivia slip dress featuring a sky-high slit and ruched detailing, a matching punk-reminiscent belt, celestial Gilan earrings and Joelle ear cuffs, and a pair of glitter stilettos.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM