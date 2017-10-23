Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 23, 2017
1. AMAL CLOONEY
Clearly, Amal Clooney can do no wrong. The human rights lawyer and activist arrived at the premiere of Suburbicon in an absolutely stunning look: a flowing strapless blue and white gown styled with a matching white clutch and a pair of statement earrings to top it all off.
-
October 23, 2017
2. JASMINE SANDERS
Jasmine Sanders celebrated the Fifth Avenue Bulgari store reopening, looking like the ultimate lady in red. The model had jaws dropping in a gorgeous textured red gown, shimmering Bulgari jewelry, a gold clutch, and minimalist sandals.
-
October 23, 2017
3. ZENDAYA
Leave it to Zendaya to redefine fashion rules. The actress attended the 2017 GLSEN respect Awards, wearing a—get this—swishy hoodie-inspired top styled with a matching midi skirt. A bold pair of fuschia sandals and delicate jewelry kept the look ultra-modern and super-chic.
-
October 23, 2017
4. queen letizia of spain
Queen Letizia of Spain can’t stop, won’t stop with the jaw-dropping looks. While at the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2017 ceremony, Queen Letizia kept it elegant and poised in a black and white gown with an intricate floral design and flattering belt. A pair of classic black pumps and sparkling jewelry finished the look.
-
October 23, 2017
5. BELLA HADID
Bella Hadid also celebrated the new Bulgari store, looking like a million bucks. The model arrived in a stunning white gown by Roberto Cavalli complete with asymmetrical sleeves and metallic sequins galore. A pair of matching glitter sandals and a sleek evening clutch topped off her look.
