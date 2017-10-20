Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 20, 2017
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski attended Frye’s Hometown Pride celebration event in an unexpected (but ultimately chic) pairing: a dainty white dress by Pringle of Scotland featuring a sexy cutout and an unraveled hem and a pair of chunky brown leather boots. The model added a touch of glamour with her red satin handbag by The Row and glimmering jewelry.
-
October 20, 2017
2. QUEEN LETIZIA OF SPAIN
Queen Letizia of Spain demoed how to wear your spring dress for fall by pairing her floral frock with a pair of classic pumps rendered in a rich brown burgundy hue.
-
October 20, 2017
3. JASMINE SANDERS
Jasmine Sanders was spotted out in New York City wearing the chicest co-ord: an asymmetrical crop top with white contrast piping and matching high-rise trousers. Oversize hoop earrings and white pumps completed the look.
-
October 20, 2017
4. JOAN SMALLS
Joan Smalls attended the Daniel E Straus & CareOne Starry Night Masquerade for Puerto Rico, wearing a gorgeous bright purple gown. The supermodel kept her look sleek and simple with stunning John Hardy jewelry and a pair of minimalist sandals.
-
October 20, 2017
5. GEORGIE FLORES
Georgie Flores also stunned in a jaw-dropping look, this time as the Alice McCall spring/summer 2018 launch event. The Famous in Love star wore an Alice McCall sheer and floral embroidered gown featuring frills galore.
October 20, 20171 of 5
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski attended Frye’s Hometown Pride celebration event in an unexpected (but ultimately chic) pairing: a dainty white dress by Pringle of Scotland featuring a sexy cutout and an unraveled hem and a pair of chunky brown leather boots. The model added a touch of glamour with her red satin handbag by The Row and glimmering jewelry.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM