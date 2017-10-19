Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 19, 2017
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
On Wednesday night, Sarah Jessica Parker showed us the 2017 way to wear a tulle skirt. Instead of going for the ultra-short version that Carrie Bradshaw made popular during the opening credits of Sex and the City, Parker demonstrated a grown-up take with a long, black silhouette. A sheer lace top, peek-a-boo bra, and sparkly heels completed the look.
October 19, 2017
2. Zendaya
Zendaya made heads turn while wearing a spanking new top, skirt, and earrings from the H&M x Erdem collection and white Casadei pumps.
October 19, 2017
3. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union's style streak continues. This time, the author of We're Going to Need More Wine wowed in a floral print top and trousers byRosie Assoulin and Manolo Blahnik pumps.
October 19, 2017
4. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton showed us how to make jeggings look super chic with a military inspired blazer and a black turtleneck (shop a similar style here).
October 19, 2017
5. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo served up major cool-girl vibes in a 2016 Ulyana Sergeenko bustier and pants.
