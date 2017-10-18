Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 18, 2017
1. BEYONCÉ
Excuse us while we fan ourselves over Beyoncé being out there and looking like that. Queen Bey attended Tidal’s hurricane benefit concert in Brooklyn, giving us major va va voom in a body-skimming green gown complete with a thigh-high slit and sexy cutout. A fur stole, oversize statement earrings, and glitter pumps added extra glam to her look.
October 18, 2017
2. JENNIFER CONNELLY
Jennifer Connelly owned the Only the Brave red carpet in this super-chic boy-borrowed ensemble: a matching gray and white set with leather buttons and a zipper detailing, white cowboy boots, and gunmetal jewelry, and an edgy black clutch.
October 18, 2017
3. ERIN HOLLAND
We can’t get over Erin Holland in this pastel blue gown complete with major ruffle detailing and beaded neckline. Holland styled the look to perfection with matching glimmering drop earrings and minimalist nude sandals.
October 18, 2017
4. CAMILLA BELLE
Camilla Belle co-hosted the Elizabeth Taylor Love & White Diamonds new fragrance launch, looking like a spring daydream. The actress and style star kept it ultra-femme in a floral appliqué gown with a sheer neckline and sleeves. Nude sandals by Schutz ($120; shopbop.com), a gold clutch, and shimmering diamond jewelry completed the look.
October 18, 2017
5. GABRIELLE UNION
Gabrielle Union attended Good Morning America in the chicest denim dress with a trench coat effortlessly draped over her shoulders. A white leather handbag and blue mules topped off the look.
