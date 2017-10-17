Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 17, 2017
1. blake lively
Blake Lively STRIKES AGAIN with yet another jaw-dropping fashion look. After switching out of five (yes, five) outfits earlier that day, Lively took it to the glittering New York City streets in a straight-off-the-runway Monse jersey. The actress went all out by styling the top with billowing athleisure-inspired trousers, an oversize red coat, big statement earrings, a leather and metal handbag, and showstopping satin pumps.
-
October 17, 2017
2. GIGI HADID
Gigi Hadid also stepped out in New York City, wearing a hot-off-the-runway look. The model stunned in an allover sequin dress by Prabal Gurung, featuring a buttoned cutout detail, flashes of fringe, and whimsical pleating. Hadid finished the look with matching yellow pumps and floral statement earrings.
-
October 17, 2017
3. KATE HUDSON
Kate Hudson was a showstopping lady in red at the 11th Annual God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards, wearing a custom Michael Kors Collection dress, featuring glimmering monochromatic sequins and an asymmetrical strap. Matching red accessories and nude pumps completed the look.
-
October 17, 2017
4. JULIANNE HOUGH
We’re in love with Julianne Hough’s Georges Chakra dress—a charming light blue gown featuring a semi-sheer skirt and chic dotted detailing. Metallic gold heels, a box-shaped clutch, and shimmering diamond jewelry completed the look.
-
October 17, 2017
5. Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson turned heads with this ultra-chic look. The Thor: Ragnarok star donned a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC look featuring chunky knit sleeves and fashion-forward PVC outer layer. Simple metallic sandals by Nicholas Kirkwood, an Edie Parker clutch, John Hardy and Yael Sonia jewelry completed the winning look.
October 17, 20171 of 5
blake lively
Blake Lively STRIKES AGAIN with yet another jaw-dropping fashion look. After switching out of five (yes, five) outfits earlier that day, Lively took it to the glittering New York City streets in a straight-off-the-runway Monse jersey. The actress went all out by styling the top with billowing athleisure-inspired trousers, an oversize red coat, big statement earrings, a leather and metal handbag, and showstopping satin pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM