Blake Lively STRIKES AGAIN with yet another jaw-dropping fashion look. After switching out of five (yes, five) outfits earlier that day, Lively took it to the glittering New York City streets in a straight-off-the-runway Monse jersey. The actress went all out by styling the top with billowing athleisure-inspired trousers, an oversize red coat, big statement earrings, a leather and metal handbag, and showstopping satin pumps.