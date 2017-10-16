Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 16, 2017
1. BLAKE LIVELY
Blake Lively arrived to Good Morning America in the brightest ensemble, and we’re totally taking notes. The star promoted her latest film All I See is You in this all yellow everything outfit: Brandon Maxwell top with matching billowing trousers, Charlotte Olympia heels, OFIRA rings, and glimmering Lorraine Schwartz earrings.
-
October 16, 2017
2. CAMILLA BELLE
Camilla Belle attended the 8th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, wearing the chicest look: an asymmetrical dress by ADEAM rendered in a subtle gingham print, nude peep-toe platforms, and a red leather bag for a pop of color.
-
October 16, 2017
3. KATE HUDSON
Kate Hudson also attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in this charming ensemble: a striped two-piece set featuring an oversize bow and billowing trousers. A pair of floral earrings and a mini straw handbag completed the ultra-feminine look.
-
October 16, 2017
4. Ashley Madekwe
Ashley Madekwe also turned heads at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. The actress wore a semi-sheer nude gown with intricate knit detailing and a sexy side slit. Wrap-up sandals and a light blue milk carton handbag added a touch of whimsy to the look.
-
October 16, 2017
5. HAILEY BALDWIN
Hailey Baldwin arrived at the Hammer Museum Gala hosted by Bottega Veneta, wearing this stunning fall look: a turtleneck top paired with a burgundy skirt featuring a modern orange and black design, sky-high platform heels, a classic black clutch, oversize hoop earrings, and a wide black belt to pull it all together.
