Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 13, 2017
1. Rihanna
On Thursday, Rihanna stepped out rocking a head-to-toe look from the new Tom Ford collection, and it's the perfect sneak peak at what all of the fashion girls will be wearing in 2018. The denim look includes a cropped jacket with puffed up sleeves, a belted mini skirt, and slouchy boots with a white cap-toe finish. And get into all of her sparkly Chopard jewels.
-
October 13, 2017
2. Nicole Kidman
During the film premier of Killing of a Sacred Deer, Nicole Kidman lit up the red carpet wearing a sparkly Prada gown.
-
October 13, 2017
3. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria showed off her toned figure in a body-hugging bodysuit with fun, fringe details.
-
October 13, 2017
4. Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha served up dark glam while wearing a twirl-worthy slip dress, black heels ( shop a similar style here), and a statement-making choker.
-
October 13, 2017
5. Justine Skye
Justine Skye looked absolutely dreamy at The Imagine Ball in a blush Alberta Ferretti gown.
October 13, 20171 of 5
Rihanna
On Thursday, Rihanna stepped out rocking a head-to-toe look from the new Tom Ford collection, and it's the perfect sneak peak at what all of the fashion girls will be wearing in 2018. The denim look includes a cropped jacket with puffed up sleeves, a belted mini skirt, and slouchy boots with a white cap-toe finish. And get into all of her sparkly Chopard jewels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM