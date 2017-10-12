Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 12, 2017
1. MARGOT ROBBIE
Margot Robbie attended a special screening of Goodbye Christopher Robin in this insanely chic vintage Versace butterfly gown with an elegant train and ruched detailing. The actress kept the look light and simple, accessorizing with a Tiffany & Co. diamond cross necklace.
shop it Cross Necklaces
-
October 12, 2017
2. BELLA HADID
In true Bella Hadid fashion, Bella Hadid stepped out in New York City in a knit polo ensemble, edged up with black accessories. The model kept it cool in a pair of zip-up booties, a cross-body tote, and retro-inspired sunnies by Elizabeth and James.
-
October 12, 2017
3. HAILEY BALDWIN
Hailey Baldwin gave us major Barbie vibes when she arrived to the premiere of TBS’s Drop the Mic and The Joker’s Wild, wearing a baby blue blazer dress with a dazzling pocket. The model accessorized with a pair of white sharp stilettos and a blue hair tie.
-
October 12, 2017
4. Alice Naylor Leyland
Alice Naylor Leyland gave us major Beetlejuice vibes in this super-chic striped suite. The fashion It girl styled her look with classic black pumps, a whimsically embellished Gucci Dionysus bag, and a black choker necklace.
-
October 12, 2017
5. ALLISON WILLIAMS
Allison Williams attended the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations to discuss Get Out, wearing a beautiful black and white gown with a flared skirt and bold straps. The actress went sans jewelry, completing her look with just a pair of black ankle strap pumps.
October 12, 20171 of 5
MARGOT ROBBIE
Margot Robbie attended a special screening of Goodbye Christopher Robin in this insanely chic vintage Versace butterfly gown with an elegant train and ruched detailing. The actress kept the look light and simple, accessorizing with a Tiffany & Co. diamond cross necklace.
shop it Cross Necklaces
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM