October 11, 2017
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton is back. In her first public appearance since making her third pregnancy announcement, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a reception in honor of World Mental Health Day, wearing an undeniably gorgeous blue dress. The Temperley London gown featured sheer lace sleeves, a figure-defining belt, and contrasting black buttons and trim. Classic black accessories and glimmering diamond jewelry completed the look.
October 11, 2017
2. MARGOT ROBBIE
Margot Robbie was our ultimate Lady in Red when she arrived to Good Morning America in this ultra-chic ensemble: A sleek cropped power blazer worn over a crop top and a matching red skirt. A pair of gold sandals kept the look modern and fresh.
October 11, 2017
3. ROMEE STRIJD in an oversize denim jacket
As she stepped out in Los Angeles in October 2017, Strijd gave us major '70s vibes in her oversize jacket and red leather cap. She paired her statement accessories with a mini crop top and high-rise pants.
October 11, 2017
4. TESSA THOMPSON
Tessa Thompson absolutely radiated at the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok. The star kept her look simple by donning a satin floor-length dress with a sleek halter neckline by GALVAN. An assortment of glimmering rings by John Hardy Jewelry topped off the winning look.
October 11, 2017
5. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
Tracee Ellis Ross is here again with a showstopping look: an oversize hot pink sequin dress, matching lipstick, and crisp white trainers.
