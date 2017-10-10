Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 10, 2017
1. BELLA HADID
We’re taking notes on Bella Hadid’s birthday look. Celebrating her 21st birthday, the model stepped out in New York City in a skintight satin dress with lace-up detailing along the sides. She kept the accessories simple, opting for just a delicate necklace and a pair of minimalist strappy heels.
-
October 10, 2017
2. KATE BOSWORTH
Kate Bosworth arrived at the premiere of the National Geographic Documentary Films’s Jane, in a stunning look: a semi-sheer gown with abstract pleated detailing and ribbons of shimmering crystals, an Irene Neuwirth earring, and matching Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
-
October 10, 2017
3. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross is back at it again with the stunning red carpet looks. The Black-ish star attended PaleyFest, wearing a shimmering gown with a turtleneck collar and cutout. The actress finished off her look with a pair of classic black pumps.
-
October 10, 2017
4. LEA MICHELE
Lea Michele appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the cutest LBD: a modestly cut minidress adorned with wispy feather detailing. She kept the look simple, accessorizing with just a pair of strappy heels.
-
October 10, 2017
5. EMMY ROSSUM
At the premiere of SMILF, Emmy Rossum wore an ultra-chic take on the ever-popular satin slip dress. The actress styled the look with a turquoise necklace, a black clutch, and strappy Sophia Webster heels to match.
