Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 9, 2017
1. NINA DOBREV
Nina Dobrev attended the premiere of Only the Brave in a seriously stunning ensemble. The actress went sans jewelry, pairing her autumn-reminiscent gown with maroon cap toe pumps by Nicholas Kirkwood and a rainbow metallic clutch.
-
October 9, 2017
2. EMMA STONE
Emma Stone arrived at the Battle of the Sexes premiere looking like a true angel. Stone radiated in this white gown with shoulder cutouts and architectural sleeves. She kept her accessories clean and simple, going for delicate jewelry and silver strappy heels.
-
October 9, 2017
3. IRINA SHAYK
At the Intimissimi on Ice event, Irina Shayk showed off her supermodel figure in a jaw-dropping Alexandre Vauthier gown, complete with a plunging neckline and a black velvet sash. Shayk completed the look with matching velvet pumps and a tiny clutch.
-
October 9, 2017
4. Andrea Riseborough
Andrea Riseborough also attended the Battle of the Sexes premiere in a simply stunning look. The star wore a red slip dress-inspired gown with classic black pumps, an edgy arm band, and a gorgeous single diamond earring by Dauphin.
-
October 9, 2017
5. ALLISON WILLIAMS
Allison Williams attended the Hamptons International Film Festival, wearing an ultra-chic striped dress with voluminous sleeves and a navy belt. She kept the rest of the look minimalistic, wearing just a pair of perfectly matching red pumps.
October 9, 20171 of 5
NINA DOBREV
Nina Dobrev attended the premiere of Only the Brave in a seriously stunning ensemble. The actress went sans jewelry, pairing her autumn-reminiscent gown with maroon cap toe pumps by Nicholas Kirkwood and a rainbow metallic clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM