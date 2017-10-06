Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 6, 2017
1. fergie
Leave it to Fergie to pull off legit lingerie as a night out piece. The singer attended the 2017 Tribute to Bambi charity event, wearing a sexy body-hugging Agent Provocateur dress with a cropped blazer over top. Fergie dressed up the look with a pair of strappy heels, gold jewelry, a leather clutch, and a lace-up glove for a bit of edge.
October 6, 2017
2. shanina shaik
Shanina Shaik stepped out in New York City, wearing the ultimate cool girl outfit: a leather bustier-inspired top paired with extra baggy high rise denim, oversize hoop earrings, a metallic bag, and a worn leather to pull it all together.
October 6, 2017
3. demi lovato
Demi Lovato never fails to stun. The singer stepped out, donning a body-skimming white dress with a ruched braid detailing crawling up the side. Gold hoop earrings and matching gold heels completed the winning look.
October 6, 2017
4. KATE BOSWORTH
Kate Bosworth embraced one of fall’s biggest trends: maximalism. The actress celebrated the Gianni Versace Archive at an event hosted by Farfetch and William Vintage, wearing an all over floral print suit, crystal-embellished heels, and a simple black clutch.
October 6, 2017
5. KERRY WASHINGTON
Kerry Washington totally owned this look: a plaid bouclé minidress paired with bright red leather OTK boots (one of this fall’s hottest trends, BTW) by Stuart Weitzman ($885; saks.com). A little metallic handbag and mixed metal jewelry completed the bold look.
