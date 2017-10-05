Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 5, 2017
1. Rita Ora
Rita Ora is bringing the early 2000’s back with this ensemble. The singer wore a lilac lace top with relaxed-fit jeans (note the matching lace detailing along the pockets and hem), a fur coat draped effortlessly over just one shoulder, purple embellished heels, and a gem-encrusted headband.
-
October 5, 2017
2. Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn gave us major fall fashion inspiration when she attended Google’s Pixel 2 phone launch, wearing this ultra-chic look by Esteban Cortazar: plaid flare trousers teamed with a white knit top and muted orange suede pumps.
-
October 5, 2017
3. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington arrived to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert looking like a dream. The Scandal star stunned in a metallic floral dress with matching dusty rose sandals and a neutral leather handbag with a pop of red. Gleaming gold jewelry topped off the look.
-
October 5, 2017
4. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross turned heads at the CBS The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special, wearing a gorgeous allover sequin gown. The Black-ish star paired the vibrant dress with a pair of studded pumps for a touch of edge.
-
October 5, 2017
5. Alexandra Shipp
Alexandra Shipp attended People’s Ones to Watch event in this gorgeous ensemble. The actress donned a floor-length red floral dress with minimalistic straps and sans jewelry, except for a simple red bracelet worn around her arm.
