Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 4, 2017
1. zendaya
Zendaya really can do no wrong. Here she is, killin’ yet another red carpet look at the 55th New York Film Festival, wearing a shimmery peach dress by Elie Saab, clean white pumps CASADEI, and sparkling Chopard jewelry.
-
October 4, 2017
2. CAMILA COELHO
We’re getting major street style inspo from fashion blogger Camila Coelho at Paris Fashion Week. Coelho attended the Louis Vuitton show, wearing a gorgeous sapphire blue tracksuit with white contrast detailing, a mini crop top, and matching pumps.
-
October 4, 2017
3. CATE BLANCHETT
Cate Blanchett wore the chic ensemble to the Louis Vuitton runway show: a (not-your-typical) leather jacket with voluminous sleeves paired with black trousers, jewelry by Repossi, and classic black pumps for a polished look.
-
October 4, 2017
4. olivia palermo
Olivia Palermo demoed how to wear green on green when she layered a mixed media statement coat over a forest green sweater with frilly sleeves. A pair of off-duty denim, edgy boots, and oversized sunglasses completed the look.
-
October 4, 2017
5. MICHELLE DOCKERY
Michelle Dockery brought her fashion A game to the BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala, wearing a gorgeous tapestry gown with an alternative cutout, velvet bell sleeves, and a flattering camouflaged belt. A pair of classic black heels and a black and gold clutch topped off the elegant look.
October 4, 20171 of 5
zendaya
Zendaya really can do no wrong. Here she is, killin’ yet another red carpet look at the 55th New York Film Festival, wearing a shimmery peach dress by Elie Saab, clean white pumps CASADEI, and sparkling Chopard jewelry.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM