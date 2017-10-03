Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 3, 2017
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez proved that $30 reading glasses by Privé Revaux can actually be quite sexy with the help of a fitted green dress, sky-high heels, and gold hoop earrings.
-
October 3, 2017
2. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski kept things minimal with a modest white dress (shop a similar style here), and she let her bright, red boots take the spotlight.
-
October 3, 2017
3. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning made our hearts skip a beat by pairing a matching bustier and trousers with over-the-top accessories. Get into that retro grommet belt, those embellished heels, and the sparkly earrings.
-
October 3, 2017
4. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett put a feminine twist on a menswear-inspired look by playing with luxe jewel tones and shiny cap-toe pumps.
-
October 3, 2017
5. Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier went full-on mod with a chic mini dress, shiny leather boots, and a round Louis Vuitton bag.
October 3, 20171 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez proved that $30 reading glasses by Privé Revaux can actually be quite sexy with the help of a fitted green dress, sky-high heels, and gold hoop earrings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM