1. EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
Emily Ratajkowski attended the Valentino fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, wearing the chicest ensemble: an oversized button-down paired with slouchy deconstructed trousers, nude sandals, and delicate gold jewelry for a hint of glimmer.
2. fergie
Fergilicious def turned heads at the Givenchy fashion show, giving us major vintage Barbie vibes. Fergie wore a body-skimming skirt with a sheer top and outfit-making accessories: strappy sandals, a metal chain purse, a silk scarf, and oversize vintage sunglasses.
3. ALEXA CHUNG
Alexa Chung attended the Stella McCartney show, wearing an ultra-chic matching plaid ensemble. The style icon styled her mini co-ord with a pair of high-shine cowboy boots and a black clutch to match.
4. LILY COLLINS
Lily Collins brought her fashion A game to the Givenchy show in a vintage-inspired sheer lace dress, white booties, and gold statement rings.
5. ZOEY DEUTCH
Zoey Deutch attended the Valentino show in a maximalist gown with heavy embroidery, blood red Rock Stud heels, and a leather clutch.
