Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 29, 2017
1. DEMI LOVATO
Demi Lovato stepped out in the hottest dress: a strapless number with a zipper down the middle and rows of silver belts for an edgy yet sleek detail. The singer kept the rest of the look simple, accessorizing with just a pair of gold strappy heels.
-
September 29, 2017
2. DOUTZEN KROES
Doutzen Kroes attended the Balmain fashion show in Paris, wearing an unexpectedly edgy ensemble: an oversize rock tee worn as a dress, thigh-high suede boots, and an arm of chunky jewelry.
-
September 29, 2017
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in the chicest sweatsuit. The model styled her suit with chunky Doc Martens and paparazzi-blocking sunglasses.
-
September 29, 2017
4. Malin Akerman
Malin Akerman attended the New York City Ballet’s 2017 Fall Fashion Gala, wearing a gorgeous floral gown with asymmetrical sleeves from Johanna Ortiz. Delicate jewelry and a little black clutch were all she needed to complete the look.
-
September 29, 2017
5. PAMELA ANDERSON
Pamela Anderson also attended the Balmain show in a totally badass look: a black and gold bouclé minidress with outfit-making accessories, such as OTK boots, a wide belt, cat-eye sunnies, and a tiny handbag.
