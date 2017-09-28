Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 28, 2017
1. selena gomez
Selena Gomez demoed what to wear for transitional weather when she stepped out in this chic ensemble: a cropped mustard yellow knit paired with tailored black trousers, a pair of sunglasses (hanging off her waistband, no doubt), a metal chain cross-body, and classic pointed toe pumps.
-
September 28, 2017
2. NINA DOBREV
Nina Dobrev was an absolute stunner at the premiere of her latest film Flatliners. The star wore a chic white ensemble featuring an elegant long sleeve top, a tiered tulle skirt, strappy heels, and a black and white belt to pull it all together.
-
September 28, 2017
3. CAMILA CABELLO
Stepping out in New York City, Camila Cabello dressed up a pair of distressed mom jeans with a frilly top and a pair of white stilettos to match.
-
September 28, 2017
4. KIERSEY CLEMONS
Kiersey Clemons also attended the Flatliners premiere, wearing a head-turning Alberta Ferretti look: an intricately beaded crop top styled perfectly with a pair of wide leg high rise trousers.
-
September 28, 2017
5. NICOLE RICHIE
Nicole Richie made a strong case for rocking mustard yellow in this ensemble: a knit sweater teamed with a luxe asymmetrical skirt ($92; asos.com), an oversize leopard coat, classic black heels, and crystal drop earrings.
September 28, 20171 of 5
selena gomez
Selena Gomez demoed what to wear for transitional weather when she stepped out in this chic ensemble: a cropped mustard yellow knit paired with tailored black trousers, a pair of sunglasses (hanging off her waistband, no doubt), a metal chain cross-body, and classic pointed toe pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM