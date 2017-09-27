Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 27, 2017
1. GIGI HADID
Gigi Hadid presented her TommyxGigi collection as part of her and Tommy Hilfiger’s #TogetherTour. The major model went preppy punk in a turtleneck sweater with striped sleeves, plaid low-rise trousers with an overturned waistband, chunky platforms, and a metallic watch worn over her sleeve.
-
September 27, 2017
2. DEMI LOVATO
Demi Lovato wore a seriously next-level LBD to her album release party, styling the body-skimming and alternatively cut dress with an ultra-cropped knit and strappy heels to finish the winning look.
-
September 27, 2017
3. OLIVIA PALERMO
Olivia Palermo made the case for all red everything while out on the town at Paris Fashion Week. The style star teamed her track suit-inspired ensemble with a burgundy satin top, lace-up heels, and a navy blue clutch for contrast.
-
September 27, 2017
4. KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in Paris, France, wearing the chicest pair of extra high-shine leather pants, chunky Doc Martens, and an oversize sweater. Oh! Let’s not forget the must-have accessory of the moment: those teeny tiny sunglasses.
-
September 27, 2017
5. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss is convincing us to start wearing lingerie as layering pieces. The supermodel attended the Rimowa 80th Anniversary Celebration dinner, wearing a bright red tailored jacket with pleated trousers, adorable flats, a velvet Chanel bag, and a charming headband.
September 27, 20171 of 5
GIGI HADID
Gigi Hadid presented her TommyxGigi collection as part of her and Tommy Hilfiger’s #TogetherTour. The major model went preppy punk in a turtleneck sweater with striped sleeves, plaid low-rise trousers with an overturned waistband, chunky platforms, and a metallic watch worn over her sleeve.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM