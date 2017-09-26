Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 26, 2017
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski is once again our ultimate girl crush in this simple and sexy ensemble. The model attended the Dior fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a gorgeous dress with a sweetheart neckline and a sky-high slit. A gold ring, a leather heart-shaped pouch, and wrap-up heels completed the look.
September 26, 2017
2. KARLIE KLOSS
Karlie Kloss also attended the Dior show, wearing a head-turning look: a teeny-tiny bandeau top with matching boyshorts, a sheer tulle skirt, a utilitarian jacket, sharp leather boots, and a lieutenant cap to top it all off.
September 26, 2017
3. ANNE HECHE
Anne Heche rocked an all Millennial pink outfit while at the Build Series to discuss her new show The Brave. The star paired a sheer blouse (note the split sleeves) with high-rise, wide leg trousers for a sleek and polished look.
September 26, 2017
4. AMBER STEVENS WEST
Amber Stevens West was radiant on the FOX Fall Party red carpet, wearing an all metallic look. The actress donned a shimmering mini dress with frills and ruffles galore, rose gold sandals, and a hard case clutch to match.
September 26, 2017
5. JORDANA BREWSTER
Jordana Brewster also attended the FOX Fall Party, wearing a Millennial pink ensemble: a sheer laser-cut floral mini, ultra-feminine velvet heels, and a dainty clutch.
