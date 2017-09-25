Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 25, 2017
1. KATE HUDSON
We’re taking notes on Kate Hudson’s night out in Manhattan look. Hudson donned a gorgeous navy blue jumpsuit featuring white contrast trim and a modern cutout, matching navy platforms by Giuseppe Zanotti, a bright red coat, statement earrings, and an outfit-making leopard clutch from Clare V.
-
September 25, 2017
2. ELSA HOSK
Elsa Hosk has us missing summer already. During Milan Fashion Week, the model stepped out in a dainty black dress with tied straps and a breezy skirt. A pair of gingham wrap flats, layers of gold necklaces, and a neutral leather bag finished the look.
-
September 25, 2017
3. NAOMI CAMPBELL
Naomi Campbell attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia 2017 during Milan Fashion Week, wearing a gorgeous metallic beaded and gown with neon yellow feathers. The iconic supermodel topped off the look with floral jewelry and a killer smolder.
-
September 25, 2017
4. DEMI LOVATO
Demi Lovato showed off her stunning figure in a body-hugging fuschia Greta Constantine dress with pleated sleeves and a ruched waist. The singer went for a minimalist approach to her accessories, wearing just a statement ring and silver heels by Casadei.
-
September 25, 2017
5. ZOE SALDANA
Zoe Saldana also attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in a jaw-dropping look. The actress donned a gorgeous white and blue gown with ruffles reminiscent of clouds. A pair of metallic heels finished the look.
