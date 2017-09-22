Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 22, 2017
1. JOURDAN DUNN
Jourdan Dunn absolutely radiated at the amfAR Gala Milano in Milan, Italy, wearing a beyond-gorgeous gown with intricate gold beading. The supermodel kept her accessories simple by going for just a simple and sleek gold choker necklace.
September 22, 2017
2. Maria Borges
Maria Borges also attended the amfAR Gala in a head-turning look: a metallic fringe-tiered gown with a plunging neckline, a gold choker and matching cuff by Menē, and strappy gold heels to match.
September 22, 2017
3. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio brought on the glimmer at the amfAR Gala, donning a sexy asymmetrical gown. A pair of metallic heels by Giuseppe Zanotti and shimmering jewelry completed the look.
September 22, 2017
4. Leila Nda
Leila Nda showed off her stunning figure in a metallic blue fringe gown. The model styled her look to perfection with silver jewelry and high-shine pumps to match.
September 22, 2017
5. GIGI HADID
Gigi Hadid demoed how to rock neon plaid in this super-chic Fendi ensemble: an oversize coat with matching high-rise trousers, a cotton tank, white boots, vintage-inspired sunnies.
