Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 21, 2017
1. Jourdan Dunn
We can’t get over Jourdan Dunn’s look for the Swarovski Crystal Wonderland Party. The supermodel wore a fringe tiered dress with a sexy bustier bodice. Dunn scaled back on accessories, styling the dress with just a statement ring and a pair of simple strappy heels.
-
September 21, 2017
2. HAILEY BALDWIN
Hailey Baldwin gave us major fall fashion inspo when she stepped out during Milan Fashion Week in a matching plaid mini dress and oversize blazer ensemble. Aviator sunglasses and leather accessories, such as slouchy boots and a cross-body bag, pulled the look together.
-
September 21, 2017
3. ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
Alessandra Ambrosio also attended the Swarovski Crystal Wonderland Party in a jaw-dropping look. The supermodel stunned in a glittery sheer jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. Ambrosio styled the look with a black choker necklace and classic stilettos.
-
September 21, 2017
4. Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima visited Extra, wearing an asymmetrical top, complete with a train and voluminous sleeve. The VS Angel paired her top with cropped trousers, high-shine stilettos, and a thin belt to pull it all together.
-
September 21, 2017
5. NATALY OSMANN
Nataly Osmann wore the chicest look to celebrate Serpenti Forever by Nicholas Kirkwood for BVLGARI. The #FollowMeTo travel blogger wore a corset-inspired gown (note the plush trim), strappy heels, a neutral bag, and delicate jewelry.
